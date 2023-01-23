By LINDSEY BAHR

AP Film Writer

“Shotgun Wedding,” directed by Jason Moore, starts out like a regular romantic comedy. Jennifer Lopez’s Darcy and Josh Duhamel’s Tom are having a big destination wedding on an island. There’s funny and awkward family dynamics and Darcy and Tom find themselves fighting and about to call off the wedding. Then a band of pirates armed with guns arrive and take the wedding party hostage. The cast, including Cheech Marin, Jennifer Coolidge, Lenny Kravitz, D’Arcy Carden and Steve Coulter say signing on for a romantic action comedy filming in the Dominican Republic during COVID-19 was not a hard sell. The film hits Amazon Prime Video Friday.