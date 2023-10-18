POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The work continues for Idaho State football after an incredible comeback against Eastern Washington last Saturday to win 42-41.

The Bengals are 2-1 in Big Sky conference play, but the challenge gets even bigger this week on the road at Portland State as ISU tries to avoid a letdown according to Head Coach Cody Hawkins.

“Everybody expects an emotional letdown,” Hawkins said. “And honestly, as far as human nature is concerned, it’s inevitable.”

Idaho State’s opponent, Portland State, is also surprising Big Sky observers so far in conference play. The Vikings are also 2-1 in the Big Sky and coming off of a dominating 45-21 win at Northern Arizona.

Kickoff on Saturday at Portland State is set for 2:00 p.m. MT.