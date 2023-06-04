BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – The Sixth Judicial District Magistrates Commission will be selecting a magistrate judge to replace the Hon. Thomas W. Clark, who will be retiring effective August 31, 2023.

The Magistrates Commission asks you for your help in the appointment by providing us with your

comments on the following applicants.

Eighteen applicants have applied for the position:

Nathan Duane Adams Deputy Prosecutor; Kootenai County Hayden, ID

Jason Michael Brown Private Attorney; May, Rammell & Wells Pocatello, ID

Jeremy Dean Brown Deputy Public Defender; Bannock County Blackfoot, ID

John Joseph Bulger Private Attorney; Hearn Law PLC Pocatello, ID

Jason Ronald Chandler Deputy Attorney General; Pocatello Office Blackfoot, ID

Robert Thomas Curl Deputy Public Defender; Blaine County Ketchum, ID

Richard Allen Diehl Pocatello Deputy City Attorney Chubbuck, ID

Rilie Michael Fry Senior Deputy Public Defender; Bannock County Pocatello, ID

Monte Christopher Gray Asst. General Counsel, Shoshone-Bannock Tribes Pocatello, ID

lan Christopher Johnson Pocatello Deputy City Attorney Pocatello, ID

Michael Joshua Morrissey Public Defender, Power/Oneida Joint Office Pocatello, ID

David Kay Penrod Private Attorney; Penrod Swenson PLLC Pocatello, ID

JaNiece Price Deputy Prosecutor; Bannock County Pocatello. ID

Brad Leonard Rigby Deputy Public Defender; Bonneville County Ammon, ID

Randy W. Smith Canyon County Deputy Public Defender IV Middleton, ID

Thomas Daniel Smith Private Attorney at Spinner, Wood & Smith Inkom, ID

Erin Jennifer Tognetti Deputy Prosecutor; Bannock County Lava Hot Springs, ID

Joshua Wickard Deputy Public Defender; Ada County Boise, ID

Evaluation questionnaires on the applicants will be sent to attorneys statewide. Evaluation forms for public comment may be obtained from the Sixth District Trial Court Administrator’s Office, 624 E. Center, Room 307, Pocatello, Idaho 83201 or your local county courthouse. You can call 208-236-7379 or request a form by email at: kerryh@bannockcounty.gov.

Any individuals with personal knowledge regarding the qualification of the applicants are urged to complete the evaluation form. Evaluations on the magistrate judge applicants should be returned to the Trial Court Administrator’s Office at 624 E. Center, Room 307, Pocatello, ID 83201 or by email no later than June 23, 2023 at 5:00 p.m.