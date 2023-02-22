COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — The Norwegian Nobel Committee says that 305 candidates — 212 individuals and 93 organizations — have been nominated for the 2023 Nobel Peace Prize by the Feb. 1 deadline. The very secretive board in Oslo said Wednesday that “who nominates, and who is nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize is a secret for 50 years.” However, those doing the nominating may choose to make it public, raising publicity both for the nominee and the proposer. Among them are climate activists, Greta Thunberg of Sweden and Ugandan Vanessa Nakate. There are six Nobel Prizes and the winners will be announced in early October.