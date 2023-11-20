IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Bonneville School District 93 distributed food to more than 100 families Monday.

The school district gave food boxes of food to families in need.

The district stepped up to fill this role after the organization that normally does this couldn’t do it this year.

Superintendent Scott Woolstenhulme said they are helping about 120 families in the district.

“I can’t emphasize enough the generosity from our families who donated to our Education Foundation so we had funds to go out and purchase the things that were from donated from different businesses,” he said.