IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The fourth Annual Community Food Basket (CFB) Regional Food Drive is underway.

This food drive helps sustain not only the Food Basket through the winter months but also many other nonprofit organizations that the Food Basket partners with.

During the last several years, the Community Food Basket has seen the need for emergency food for families facing a crisis skyrocket due to many economic factors including “food-flation.” In order to ensure every Idahoan has access to food, the Community Food Basket October Regional Food Drive was established in 2020.

“Our goal this year to is to collect more than 100,000lbs of food to support the needs of the community through the cold months and into spring. Having access to nutritious food enables families to free up space in their lives to tackle other challenges or barriers they are facing,” CFB exeutive director Ariel Jackson said. “Struggling through crisis is tough without support, but if I know what I will feed my family today I can figure out how I will get to work tomorrow, focus on finding employment, have the funds to fix my vehicle to get to work.”

Community Food Basket partners with several groups to make this food drive happen. Team INL, Melaleuca, and Scouting for food participate on the weekend in October to collect food and funds. CFB can turn every $1 donated into $4.80 worth of food. The ability to stretch a dollar makes every dollar donated important. In addition to volunteers, CFB partners with local grocery stores to collect food throughout the month. All three Albertsons stores, Broulim’s and Sam’s Club have food donation bins along with the most needed food items flyers in their entrances for the month of October. Fridays and Saturdays will see volunteers manning tables to collect donations and hand out flyers along with some local radio station live broadcasts.

While food donation bins will be at the stores all month long, they would love to see you stop by and chat every Friday and Saturday in October from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.