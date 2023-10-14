IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)-The Community Food Basket is currently running its month-long food drive.

The Food Basket plans to be at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints parking lot on Sunnyside and Holmes every Saturday until the end of the month. They get there in the morning and stay until 2 in the afternoon.

Ariel Jackson, the executive director of the Food Basket says the parking lot isn’t the only place they have donations.

“We’re here every Saturday in the month of October. We also have volunteers and barrels at all three Albertsons, Broulim’s, and Sam’s Club in Idaho Falls. They collect food all week long. And then we have volunteers on the weekend bringing that too,” Jackson said.

She said seeing so many people come out to start the month was an amazing feeling.

“This is our largest food drive of the year. And so it’s really important. So it’s great to see the food coming in. Currently, at our warehouse, we have less than a month’s worth of food on hand. And in addition to serving the families that we serve, we also support 32 other nonprofit agencies. So the food is really needed right now,” Jackson said.

The Food basket serves 1,500 families a month, they hope to collect at least 100,000 lbs of food they hope will last them until February.

Those who came to help bring the food in and place it in the collection baskets were thrilled to see how the community came out to give to those in need.

“We love doing it. Lots of volunteers, everybody jumps in and does neat things. And it this just been a great experience,” Kevin Call said.

“It’s been really fun. People are so nice and they’re so generous. And it’s lovely that our community bands together and helps the Community Food Basket fill the warehouse,” Robyn Love said.

The food basket will continue to collect food for the drive every remaining Saturday in October.