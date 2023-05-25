JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – The Community Health Outreach (CHOW) program at the Teton County Health Department announced it is now hosting drop-in hours at the Teton County Library, located at 125 Virginian Lane, using their team of Community Health Workers.

If you have questions or need information about medical financial aid or local resources, the CHOW team may have your answer.

Community Health Workers act as a bridge between community members and different medical and social services available locally. They can help answer questions on a range of topics including: medical financial aid programs, free preventative screenings for eligible individuals, health insurance re-enrollment, and new health insurance enrollment applications. The workers can also connect individuals with other local organizations that provide support for services like financial assistance, food, mental

and behavioral health, and more.

Help is offered at no cost and the team can assist in English or Spanish. To learn more about the CHOW Program and the Teton County Health Department, visit HERE or call 307-733-6401.