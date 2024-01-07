JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – The Community Health Outreach Worker (CHOW) program at the Teton County Health Department has updated the Connect with CHOW drop-in hours.

A member of the CHOW team will be at the Teton County Library in Study Room 5 on Mondays from 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. The CHOW team is there to help provide answers on medical financial aid, medical applications and other local resources.

The next session is Monday, Jan. 8, 2024.

A Community Health Worker serves as a liaison between community members and resources available in our community. They can help you find medical and behavioral health professionals, navigate the Medicaid insurance system, assist with health insurance enrollment, and locate other vital resources available in the community.

Help is offered at no cost and the team can assist in English or Spanish. To learn more about the CHOW program and the Teton County Health Department, click HERE.