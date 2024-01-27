IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)- After a devasting fire took down a part of the Reed’s Dairy location in Idaho Falls. In the days since the fire, many people have been asking how to support the local icon and dairy.

One such opportunity was given to the community on Saturday, January 27th, as many in the community gathered outside the Dairy and Ice cream store for Reed’s Dairy on Broadway Street in Idaho Falls.

The crowd gathered early in the morning to purchase Reed’s Products, listen to music, chat with their fellow members of the community, and come together for one purpose.