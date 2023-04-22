JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – On Wednesday, May 3, the Community Prevention Coalition of Teton County and St. John’s Health will host a free educational event at the Center for the Arts.

This event is scheduled to take place from 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. for complimentary appetizers and mocktails along with information on local mental health resources. This community education night is appropriate for high school aged individuals and older and will include the latest research and innovative strategies in suicide prevention. Real-time Spanish interpretation will be available throughout the presentation.

The presenter, Dr. Kent A. Corso, is a licensed clinical psychologist and board-certified behavior analyst. His career in suicidology began almost two decades ago, while serving as an officer in the U.S. Air Force, focused on military and veteran suicide prevention. Dr. Corso has researched, developed, and trained

others to implement evidence-based methods of suicide prevention and intervention both nationally and internationally.

For more information please call (307) 732-8495 or email beverly.shore@wyo.gov. If you or someone you know is struggling right now, reach out for support. You can always call 988 or text TALK to 741741 – both are confidential and available 24/7, 365 days a year.