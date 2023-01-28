By Web Staff

Click here for updates on this story

ATLANTA (WANF) — An Atlanta-based company is stepping up to try and relieve the burden at a DeKalb County animal shelter.

Cortland, which manages 32 pet-friendly apartment communities across metro Atlanta, is offering to waive pet fees for any resident who adopts a dog from Lifeline Animal Project.

“I think, any organization that has an opportunity to do something like this, we should absolutely take that advantage,” said Jonathan Tucker, EVP for Cortland. “It’s about making an impact.”

This week, staff at the shelter made a plea to the community, saying they needed to find homes for at least 150 or the dogs could be euthanized. According to a post on its Facebook page, the shelter has been operating at “critical capacity” for the past year.

“Anybody that has worked in the animal welfare community can say for sure this is absolutely the direst situation we’ve ever been in,” said Lane Johnson, who works for the shelter.

The offer from Cortland could mean a potential savings of upwards of $400 for residents. The team hopes the deal encourages residents and others to visit the shelter.

“These dogs deserve a home and it’s not their fault they’ve run out of space – and they certainly don’t deserve to be euthanized,” Tucker said.

If you are a resident at a Cortland property and want to take advantage of this offer, just show proof of adoption to your leasing office. There is a $23 fee to adopt a dog from the shelter.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.