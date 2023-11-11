JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) — Bridger-Teton National Forest Supervisor Chad Hudson has selected Aud&Di Campground Services to operate multiple campgrounds and Granite Hot Springs in the Blackrock and Jackson Ranger Districts in Teton County, Wyoming.

Aud&Di is a family-owned business headquartered in Utah with a local base of operation in Alpine, Wyoming. Aud&Di staff are no strangers to the Bridger-Teton National Forest, having operated the campgrounds and hot springs since 2014.

Their new permit will begin May 1, 2024.

Under their permit, Aud&Di is responsible for hiring and training visitor hosts at several sites, reducing safety hazards, performing the daily work necessary to clean and maintain facilities, providing campers with the information they need to comply with forest regulations and have an enjoyable camping experience, and collecting fees. In addition, Aud&Di performs several projects each year identified by Forest staff to improve facilities. To date, this work has included projects like installing new food storage boxes, replacing old firerings with fully accessible rings, grading campground roads, refurbishing picnic tables, adding additional sites to accommodate growing use, and making several improvements at Granite Hot Springs. They look forward to working with the Forest Service to make additional improvements in the coming years.

District Rangers Todd Stiles and Jason Wilmot said they are anxious to build on the good work Aud&Di has done over the past 10-years to make more progress on many deferred maintenance needs to provide quality facilities that allow campers to experience the outdoors and connect with all the Bridger-Teton National Forest offers.

“Americans have re-discovered camping with use at some campgrounds up 50-75% since 2017, ” Stiles said.

The recreation facilities Aud&Di will operate include:

Blackrock Ranger District:

Hatchet Campground, Pacific Creek Campground and trailhead, Sheffield Campground and trailhead, Turpin Meadow Campground and trailhead.

Jackson Ranger District:

Hoback Campground, Kozy Campground, Crystal Creek Campground, Granite Creek Campground, Curtis Canyon Campground, Station Creek Campground and Group Campground, Atherton Creek Campground and Boating Site, East Table Campground and overflow, Wolf Creek Campground, Little Cottonwood Group Campground, and Granite Hot Springs Pool. Aud&Di also cleans the toilets in the Snake River Canyon during the busy river season.

The operating season for most campgrounds is Memorial Day until mid or late September. Granite Hot Springs is open annually in the summer from late May until Oct. 31 and in the winter from early December until March 31. Camping and hot springs fees will remain the same for the 2024 season.