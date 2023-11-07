MOOSE, Wyo. (KIFI) – The National Park Service (NPS) has selected two companies to provide guided mountain climbing, climbing instruction and ski mountaineering within Grand Teton National Park.

The two companies are Exum Guide Service and School of Mountaineering, Inc., doing business as Exum Mountain Guides and The Mountain Guides, Inc., doing business as Jackson Hole Mountain Guides.

The two new contracts will be effective for a term of 10 years beginning Jan. 1, 2024.

Exum Mountain Guides and Jackson Hole Mountain Guides are both currently serving as concessioners under contracts that were effective Jan. 1, 2014, and will expire on Dec. 31, 2023. The public is not expected to experience any interruptions in services.

“Exum and Jackson Hole Mountain Guides have provided visitors with exceptional mountain climbing and guide services in the park for years and we look forward to continuing this long-standing tradition for another decade,” Grand Teton National Park superintendent Chip Jenkins said.

Concessioners fill a vital role in helping the NPS carry out its mission by operating publicly owned facilities and offering high-quality, commercial visitor services. Grand Teton National Park has 26 concession contracts and approximately 160 commercial use authorization holders that provide a variety of visitor services in the park.

Solicitation of concession business opportunities within NPS sites and the selection of best proposals are routine processes for the NPS, dictated by the 1998 Concessions Management Improvement Act. By law, all contracts are issued through a fully open and competitive process, awarding contracts to those with the best proposal.