ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — A Confederate memorial’s days at Arlington National Cemetery are numbered. A cemetery official says the memorial is to be removed from the northern Virginia cemetery in the coming days. It’s part of the push to remove symbols that commemorate the Confederacy from military facilities. The decision ignores a demand from some Republican congressmen that the Pentagon suspend efforts to remove the monument. A cemetery spokesperson says safety fencing has been installed and officials anticipate completing the removal by Dec. 22. A spokeswoman for Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin says he plans to move the monument to the New Market Battlefield State Park in the Shenandoah Valley.

