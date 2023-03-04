By JEAN-YVES KAMALE

Associated Press

KINSHASA, Congo (AP) — Congo’s leader is urging French President Emmanuel Macron to back sanctions against Rwanda. But the French leader said Saturday during a stop in the Congolese capital that he’s awaiting the outcome of peace negotiation efforts before considering such a step. Congo accuses neighboring Rwanda of backing the M23 rebels who over the past year have seized large swaths of eastern Congo. Rwanda has long denied the allegations. Macron’s visit to Congo is his final stop on a trip to Africa, which also included meeting with leaders in Gabon, Angola and Republic of Congo.