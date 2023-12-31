KINSHASA, Congo (AP) — Congo’s President Felix Tshisekedi was re-elected for a second five year term on Sunday winning the presidency with X percent of the vote, said the election commission. The preliminary results of the Dec. 20 elections were announced in the capital, Kinshasa amid demands from the opposition that there be a re-vote, due to massive logistical problems, which have put the vote’s credibility into question. Tshisekedi won x votes, followed by front runner businessman Moise Katumbi, who received X and third place, Martin Fayulu who got X votes. Opposition candidates opposing the results have two days to submit their claims, the constitutional court then has seven days to decide. The final results are expected to be announced on January 10 and the president will be worn in at the end of January.

By SAM MEDNICK and JEAN-YVES KAMALE Associated Press

