WASHINGTON (AP) — Congress is returning to Capitol Hill to try to avert a government shutdown, while House Republicans also consider whether to press forward on an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden. They will consider a short-term funding measure to keep government offices fully functioning and provide emergency funding for Ukraine and federal disaster funds. A Republican-driven probe into Hunter Biden’s overseas business dealings is also on the agenda. Time is running short for Congress to act on the budget. The House is scheduled to meet for just 11 days before the government’s fiscal year ends on Sept. 30. And the dealmaking will play out as Republican Sen. Mitch McConnell and Rep. Steve Scalise struggle with health issues.

By STEPHEN GROVES and MARY CLARE JALONICK Associated Press

