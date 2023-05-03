SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California lawmaker who is running for a contested Congressional seat was arrested for drunken driving. Sacramento County jail records show Democratic state Sen. Dave Min was arrested Tuesday and released Wednesday morning. Min posted about the incident on Facebook Wednesday, calling his decision to drive “irresponsible.” Min represents part of Orange County in the state Senate and is running for Congress in the competitive 47th congressional district. He is vying to replace U.S. Rep. Katie Porter, who is running for Senate. Porter has endorsed Min.

