PARKLAND, Fla. (AP) — Nine members of Congress are expected to tour the blood-stained and bullet-pocked halls where the 2018 Parkland, Florida, school massacre happened. The six Democrats and three Republicans on Friday are scheduled to visit Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School’s old freshman building, the scene of the shooting that killed 17. It has remained locked behind a chain-link fence for use in last year’s trial of shooter Nikolas Cruz. After the tour, a shooting reenactment will be staged as part of a lawsuit filed by the victims’ families against former Deputy Scot Peterson and the Broward Sheriff’s Office. Live bullets will be fired into a safety device and the sounds will be recorded.

