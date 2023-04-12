ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (AP) — GOP gubernatorial candidate Kelly Craft is campaigning alongside U.S. Rep. James Comer in Kentucky. She’s looking to maximize support from the influential home-state Republican after missing out on an endorsement from former President Donald Trump. Craft hit on campaign themes Wednesday during a stop in Elizabethtown. She vowed to overhaul the state Education Department if elected and crack down on illegal drug trafficking. Craft picked up Comer’s endorsement as soon as she entered the crowded Republican contest for governor last September. It was Craft rival Daniel Cameron who landed Trump’s endorsement, before Craft entered the race. Cameron is the state’s attorney general.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.