BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut judge has set Jan. 23 as the date for a new Democratic primary in the Bridgeport mayor’s race after having tossed out the September election results because of alleged ballot box stuffing. Judge William Clark issued the order late Friday afternoon after Mayor Joe Ganim and challenger John Gomes agreed on the Jan. 23 date. Clark also ruled a new general election, if needed, would be held on Feb. 27. Ganim has denied any knowledge of wrongdoing. Ganim narrowly won the Sept. 12 primary over Gomes after absentee ballots put him ahead in the race. Ganim went on to win the Nov. 7 general election.

