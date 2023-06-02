HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut lawmakers have voted to tighten the state’s marriage laws, prohibiting anyone under age 18 from being issued a marriage license under any circumstance. The legislation cleared the Senate unanimously on Friday. It follows a 98-45 bipartisan vote last month in the House of Representatives. The bill, which Gov. Ned Lamont is expected to sign, updates a 2017 anti-child marriage law passed in Connecticut. Advocates contend current law includes a dangerous loophole, leaving young people at risk of coercion and sexual abuse. It allows 16- or 17-year-olds to get a marriage license if a probate court judge approves a petition.

