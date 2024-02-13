Conner Nuckols wears several hats for Local News 8.

He produces the morning show while reporting and occasionally filling in for weather and sports. He says he is the Swiss Army Knife of the station.

Conner also has a year or anchoring experience working as the weekend anchor in Rochester, MN.

A native of Washington, Nuckols got his start in journalism in print, but he had to move to the last frontier to get his start in print working for a newspaper, The Seward Journal, in Seward, Alaska.

While he has many skills, his true passion is reporting. Conner loves immersing himself into the community to find and tell real stories about real people.

Conner has been fortunate to interview some notable public figures and athletes in his career including:

Lindsey Stirling – pop violinist

Lydia Jacoby – Olympic Gold Medalist in swimming

Skillet – rock band

Mitch Seavey – 3x Iditarod winner

MN Governor Tim Walz

Chuck D – of Public Enemy

Jenny Oaks-Baker – Americas violinist

A Seattle sports fan through thick and thin, Conner enjoys watching sports in his spare time. It’s believed the Seahawks and Mariners are responsible for turning his hair gray.

But he isn’t just a sports junky. Conner loves going to the theatre, playing music, painting and most importantly spending time with his wife and puppy.

If you have story idea, shoot him an email at conner.nuckols@localnews8.com.