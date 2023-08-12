By Dan Heching, CNN

(CNN) — Connie Britton is taking a moment to share love for Maui as the Hawaiian island continues to face catastrophe amid unprecedented wildfires.

The actress shared a series of beautiful photos from her time in Maui shooting the first season of “The White Lotus” to her verified Instagram on Thursday, writing in the caption, “Maui. My heart is broken. Your loss is all of our loss.”

“Your generous island and shores held us so lovingly when we shot @thewhitelotus during covid in 2020,” Britton continued. “And now we send massive love and strength for recovery during this unbearable time. You will always be a brilliant gleaming gem with a gorgeous heart and unbreakable spirit.”

The pictures show Britton with her “Lotus” costars Murray Bartlett, Steve Zahn, Joanne Purdy, Lukas Gage, Sydney Sweeney, Molly Shannon, Fred Hechinger, Jon Gries, Brittany O’Grady and others.

The hit Mike White HBO series “White Lotus” set its first season at a luxury resort in Hawaii, providing biting class commentary as rich, primarily White guests mixed with staff and island locals. (HBO is another subsidiary of Warner Bros. Discovery, like CNN.)

The show helped spark conversations about how indigenous heritages, like those found in Hawaii, are treated, commodified and often ignored in the modern tourism industry.

This week, wildfires in Maui have ravaged the island, killing at least 80 people. In particular, the fires have devastated Lahaina, a town on Maui.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Ben Tinker and Chris Boyette contributed to this story.