“Crazy Rich Asians” star Constance Wu is pregnant with her second child.

“Bun in the oven. Filipinese baby #2 coming soon,” she wrote on her Instagram story Tuesday, alongside a photo of herself visibly pregnant.

She already shares a daughter with Ryan Kattner, frontman of the band Man Man.

Wu is best known for her role in the 2018 romantic comedy “Crazy Rich Asians,” for which she was nominated for a Golden Globe, becoming the first person of Asian descent in more than 40 years to be nominated for best performance by an actress in a musical or comedy motion picture.

She also starred in the 2019 film “Hustlers” and ABC sitcom “Fresh Off the Boat” from 2015-2020 but subsequently paused her acting career and came off social media to focus on her mental health.

Wu returned to her online platforms in July last year and has resumed acting, recently appearing in the film “Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile” and in the animated TV series “Velma.”

Last October, she released a book entitled “Making a Scene,” which contained a series of autobiographical essays detailing her life and career and exploring the complexities of Asian-American representation.

