IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – While drivers celebrate the opening of Woodruff and 17th Street, it’s been a bumpy ride, literally, when it comes to other road construction projects in Idaho Falls.

The bump right in front of the Local News 8 studios at the intersection of Yellowstone Highway and Lincoln is similar to the bumps at the Broadway and Yellowstone intersection.

As you know, construction has been going on for several months, and right now crews are focusing on paving.

Viewers wanted to know what was going on with the bumps and tell us they are fed up.

“Everybody’s complaining about too much construction everywhere. It seems like everywhere you go, you’re blocked,” one person said. “So I would say they’re doing too much in one year as far as the bumps. But I’m good for cars. It’s yeah, they need to mellow it out a little bit. I’m hoping that they’re going to do a little bit more work to mellow it out.”

“I don’t know if it’s still in the construction stage or if they’re done with it, but there is a lot of bumps along there and that’s hard on the back,” another said.

Local News 8 did reach out to officials, and they say they understand how frustrating it is for the community.

Right now, the tentative plan is to close down one section of road in the following days and finishing paving, and then move to the other side.

We will update the story with more information as soon as it becomes available.