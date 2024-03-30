IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The City of Idaho Falls is installing the first elevator in its City Hall’s 94-year history.

Ormond Builders will begin work on the elevator on the west side of the building the week of April 1. While every effort is being made to minimize disruptions for those who visit City Hall, due to the nature of the work, the west side door of the utility office will be blocked during construction.

Signage on accessing the utility office will be posted around City Hall. As part of the construction, parking in the west parking lot will also be limited. If residents want to avoid the construction zone, many of the utility office’s services can be found online at www.idahofallsidaho.gov/1737/Utilities.

“Having accessible services at the City of Idaho Falls remains a top priority for us,” Idaho Falls Mayor Rebecca Casper said. “We are here to serve our residents and businesses and bringing this elevator to City Hall is a huge step in making access to local government easier for everyone.”

The elevator will make City Hall fully accessible to people with disabilities or limited mobility. Currently, the only ADA public access to the building is on the west side, where access is limited to the utility billing customer service area. While staff has adapted to individual needs, the new elevator allows people to access the offices of other departments without having to utilize stairs.

The local architectural firm Resin Architecture has completed the design work for the elevator. The firm has extensive historical preservation experience. The elevator’s design will keep the building’s look and feel, which has changed little since its construction in 1929 and 1930.

“Creating accessibility into an historically significant building such as this is difficult. We are excited to have a solution that nods to the patterns of the structure while differentiating the new from the old,” Resin Architect Greg Croft said.

The elevator will be funded using money the City received under the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). It is anticipated construction will continue through the majority of 2024.