IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The improvements to the Woodruff Avenue and 17th Street intersection were delayed due to inclement weather conditions but are now set to begin the week of April 3.

Contractors for Idaho Falls Power will begin work to move utilities early next week. Initial utility work requires the westbound right lane of 17th Street to be closed in the project area. Access to area businesses will remain open.

“Construction season is upon us, and motorists are urged to slow down, keep their eyes on the road, and use caution around construction workers while driving through various construction areas,” Public Works Director Chris Fredericksen said.

In the coming weeks, additional notifications will be made regarding the next steps in this project and the resultant significant impacts to traffic at the intersection and surrounding area.

Motorists are also encouraged to use alternate routes throughout the duration of the project which is expected to be completed this fall. The traveling public should expect traffic delays, detours, and various lane and road closures.

The intersection will ultimately be widened to improve traffic flow, reduce congestion and accommodate forecasted population growth.