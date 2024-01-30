By Emily Ashcraft

TAYLOR, Utah (KSL) — A man who was completely buried in a collapsed trench at a muddy construction site was rescued Monday by a worker who dug him out with a backhoe.

The man was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

The incident occurred about 9:45 a.m. in a new subdivision under construction in unincorporated Weber County near 3500 West and 1800 South, Weber County Deputy Fire Chief David Reed said.

A man in his late 20s jumped in the muddy trench before it collapsed, burying him; a worker from next door came over with a backhoe and dug the man out. Reed said using a backhoe is a dangerous way to dig someone out, and could hurt them instead of helping them, but in this situation, the man’s life was saved.

The man was conscious when medical help arrived.

Weber Fire District said when working in a trench more than 4 feet deep, workers should use a trench box to prevent collapse.

