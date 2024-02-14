ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — A man convicted for a 2015 killing in western New York has been freed and his indictment has been dismissed, solely because he was held at the wrong prison. That’s the ruling of a state judge. The Democrat and Chronicle reports Terrence Lewis was released earlier this month from a Seneca County prison where he was serving 22 years to life for second-degree murder in the killing of Johnny Washington in Rochester. Judge Stephen Miller ruled Monroe County officials violated a federal interstate detainee agreement when they sent Lewis back to a federal prison in Pennsylvania — where he was serving time on a drug conviction — while he awaited trial in the New York murder case.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.