TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies tonight lead to rain showers in the overnight to early morning hours of Monday. A few rain showers are possible across central ID for the evening hours too. Winds will be mostly light between 5-15 mph. Low temperatures go down to the 40’s and upper 30’s.

TOMORROW: Rain showers start early in the morning on Monday with isolated heavier rain showers in the afternoon and evening. Winds will be slightly breezy between 10-20 mph. High temperatures decrease into the upper 50’s.

LONG TERM: We dry things completely up for Tuesday before scattered valley rain showers and mountain snow showers hit on Wednesday. The rain showers turn over into snow showers for Thursday for the valleys. Sunshine comes back out for Friday and carries on into next weekend. Winds will be breezier for Tuesday and Wednesday up to 15-25 mph before calming down the rest of the week. High temperatures stay in the 50’s all the way into Wednesday before dropping more into the 40’s for Thursday. High’s could even get as low as the upper 30’s and lower 40’s by next weekend.