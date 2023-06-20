Frost advisory for the western desert until 9am this morning with lows approaching the mid 30’s. Today will see some lingering showers and yes, even snow for high mountains. Highs will be cooler than yesterday dropping to the lower 60’s with lighter winds. WSW 5-15 mph. It will be even cooler tonight with lows in the low to mid 30’s even into the valley possibly.

