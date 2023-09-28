And we mostly clear starts with lows this morning it right around 40 and a frost advisory for the upper central snake River areas near Arco.

Today will be mostly sunny with a high around 65.

Winds gusting for the southwest up to 18 miles an hour.

Tonight partly cloudy and a low around 40 with wind still chiming in at18 miles an hour out of the south or the west.

The beginning of the weekend starts with sunshine and a high around 67.

Saturday, partly sunny and 73.

Sunday a chance of showers about a 40% chance and possibly a thunderstorm into the afternoon highs around 60