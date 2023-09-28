And we mostly clear starts with lows this morning it right around 40 and a frost advisory for the upper central snake River areas near Arco.
Today will be mostly sunny with a high around 65.
Winds gusting for the southwest up to 18 miles an hour.
Tonight partly cloudy and a low around 40 with wind still chiming in at18 miles an hour out of the south or the west.
The beginning of the weekend starts with sunshine and a high around 67.
Saturday, partly sunny and 73.
Sunday a chance of showers about a 40% chance and possibly a thunderstorm into the afternoon highs around 60
