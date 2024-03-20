DENVER (AP) — Authorities have identified two homicide victims found at a former hotel in Denver that was converted into a homeless shelter, as city officials moved to increase security at the building in response to the shootings. The Denver coroner’s office says 43-year-old Sandra Cervantes and 38-year-old Dustin Nunn were found dead in a residential room at the former DoubleTree hotel in Denver’s Central Park neighborhood on Saturday night. Cervantes died from a single gunshot wound, and Nunn was shot multiple times. The coroner’s office listed homicide as the manner of death for both victims. KMGH-TV reports no arrests have been made.

