WASHINGTON (AP) — In a story published August 24, 2023, about a Justice Department lawsuit filed against the rocket launch company SpaceX, The Associated Press erroneously reported that the department’s legal complaint accused SpaceX of hiring discrimination against refugees and people seeking or granted asylum in the U.S. The department clarified that its legal complaint specifically referred to refugees and people who have been granted asylum.

