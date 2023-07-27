JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — In a story published July 26, 2023, about the sewer system in Jackson, Mississippi, The Associated Press erroneously reported that a federal judge had filed an order appointing an independent manager to oversee repairs. The order was filed in federal court, but the judge did not sign it when it was filed.

