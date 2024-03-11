PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — It’s day three of the trial for the father of a Michigan school shooter. Prosecutors are focusing on the morning of the tragedy at Oxford High School in 2021. A school counselor says Ethan Crumbley’s parents declined to take him home after being confronted with a violent drawing and disturbing phrases on a math assignment. Four students were killed later that day. James Crumbley is charged with involuntary manslaughter for failing to prevent the killings. Counselor Shawn Hopkins testified that he planned to call child welfare if the parents didn’t take action. Hopkins says they didn’t tell him about the gun James just bought with his son.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.