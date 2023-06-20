UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Counter-terrorism experts say Africa is now the world’s terrorism hot spot, with half of the victims killed last year in sub-Saharan Africa. But they say al-Qaida and Islamic State affiliates remain widespread and active. International police agency Interpol also said during a panel discussion at the U.N. on Tuesday that terrorism linked to extreme right-wing ideology increased an estimated 50-fold over the past decade, particularly in Europe, North America and parts of the Asia-Pacific. The experts see deteriorating global security making the terrorism threat “more complex and decentralized” while drones and artificial intelligence have opened new ways to plan and carry out attacks. The United Nations is hosting a conference of counter-terrorism agencies this week.

