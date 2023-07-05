Canva

Counties with the most bridges in dire need of repair in Idaho

One in three U.S. bridges is in need of repair or replacement, according to data from the American Road & Transportation Builders Association, including 29% of interstate bridges. The cost to make these repairs is estimated to be in excess of $54 billion.

Stacker investigated which counties in Idaho have the most bridges in dire need of repair using data from the Federal Highway Administration. The data is accurate as of June 15, 2022. Counties are ranked by percent of bridges in “poor” condition and ties are broken by percent square meters of bridges in poor condition. Counties that have no bridges or have no bridges in poor condition are excluded from the list.



Canva

#20. Lemhi County

– Bridges in poor condition: 5.2% (6 of 115 bridges)

– Square meters of bridges in poor condition: 3.5% (637 of 18,026 square meters of bridges)



Canva

#19. Washington County

– Bridges in poor condition: 6.3% (5 of 80 bridges)

– Square meters of bridges in poor condition: 6.7% (1,289 of 19,104 square meters of bridges)



Canva

#18. Gooding County

– Bridges in poor condition: 6.5% (5 of 77 bridges)

– Square meters of bridges in poor condition: 1.5% (527 of 34,969 square meters of bridges)



Canva

#17. Fremont County

– Bridges in poor condition: 6.6% (9 of 136 bridges)

– Square meters of bridges in poor condition: 4.9% (1,746 of 35,647 square meters of bridges)



Canva

#16. Custer County

– Bridges in poor condition: 7.4% (9 of 122 bridges)

– Square meters of bridges in poor condition: 3.7% (814 of 21,893 square meters of bridges)



Canva

#15. Teton County

– Bridges in poor condition: 8.1% (3 of 37 bridges)

– Square meters of bridges in poor condition: 5.3% (317 of 6,019 square meters of bridges)



Canva

#14. Elmore County

– Bridges in poor condition: 8.2% (8 of 98 bridges)

– Square meters of bridges in poor condition: 12.5% (6,252 of 50,139 square meters of bridges)



Norm Lane // Shutterstock

#13. Benewah County

– Bridges in poor condition: 8.5% (4 of 47 bridges)

– Square meters of bridges in poor condition: 2.2% (360 of 16,144 square meters of bridges)



Canva

#12. Bear Lake County

– Bridges in poor condition: 8.8% (3 of 34 bridges)

– Square meters of bridges in poor condition: 10.9% (1,268 of 11,620 square meters of bridges)



Canva

#11. Camas County

– Bridges in poor condition: 8.9% (5 of 56 bridges)

– Square meters of bridges in poor condition: 7.8% (537 of 6,877 square meters of bridges)



Canva

#10. Jerome County

– Bridges in poor condition: 9.0% (10 of 111 bridges)

– Square meters of bridges in poor condition: 3.7% (1,212 of 32,420 square meters of bridges)



Canva

#9. Bannock County

– Bridges in poor condition: 9.9% (12 of 121 bridges)

– Square meters of bridges in poor condition: 7.5% (5,920 of 78,745 square meters of bridges)



Canva

#8. Owyhee County

– Bridges in poor condition: 10.4% (5 of 48 bridges)

– Square meters of bridges in poor condition: 1.8% (362 of 20,444 square meters of bridges)



Canva

#7. Bonner County

– Bridges in poor condition: 10.6% (11 of 104 bridges)

– Square meters of bridges in poor condition: 2.8% (2,396 of 84,467 square meters of bridges)



Canva

#6. Boundary County

– Bridges in poor condition: 10.8% (9 of 83 bridges)

– Square meters of bridges in poor condition: 5.0% (1,703 of 34,131 square meters of bridges)



jfergusonphotos // Shutterstock

#5. Shoshone County

– Bridges in poor condition: 11.2% (29 of 260 bridges)

– Square meters of bridges in poor condition: 6.2% (7,682 of 122,974 square meters of bridges)



David Gilder // Shutterstock

#4. Clark County

– Bridges in poor condition: 12.5% (5 of 40 bridges)

– Square meters of bridges in poor condition: 12.9% (1,461 of 11,343 square meters of bridges)



Canva

#3. Adams County

– Bridges in poor condition: 12.5% (11 of 88 bridges)

– Square meters of bridges in poor condition: 18.4% (2,212 of 11,995 square meters of bridges)



Canva

#2. Franklin County

– Bridges in poor condition: 13.0% (3 of 23 bridges)

– Square meters of bridges in poor condition: 8.3% (620 of 7,436 square meters of bridges)



Canva

#1. Lincoln County

– Bridges in poor condition: 20.8% (11 of 53 bridges)

– Square meters of bridges in poor condition: 13.8% (992 of 7,163 square meters of bridges)