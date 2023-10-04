MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minnesota county has agreed to pay a $12.2 million settlement to a man who was jailed on suspicion of drunken driving but ended up losing both his hands — allegedly due to inaction of officials in the county jail. Terrance Dwayne Winborn’s attorneys say he spent about four months in hospitals because Scott County jail officials failed in their duty to ensure he got prompt medical care when he became ill after his arrest in 2020. They say Winborn lost his hands to a bacterial infection. The county’s insurance plan will cover the settlement. An attorney who handled the case for the county in suburban Minneapolis said the county hopes the settlement will provide for Winborn’s needs.

