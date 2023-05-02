IDAHO FALLS, IDAHO (KIFI) – County officials from all over east Idaho gathered Tuesday to train with the Idaho Association of Counties.

The IAC ‘Spring County Officials Institute’ educates elected county officials and county staff about successful budgeting. It also informs the leaders about implementing the latest law and policy changes handed down from the Idaho Legislature. Property tax reform is a hot topic at the trainings this spring.

“The legislature enacted major property tax reform efforts. Counties are responsible for implementing those changes. And so it’s going to alter the work that counties do from the clerk to the assessor to the treasurer, and it’ll trickle down from there. And counties are going to be on the front lines administering the relief that goes out to Idaho taxpayers, says Seth Griggs, Executive Director of the IAC.

Bannock County Commissioner John Crowder underscored that point. “You could say when the Legislature sneezes, the county catches a cold. There’s so much that they do that impacts the counties and how we’re going to provide services that we’re statutorily required to provide for our taxpayers.”

The ‘Spring County Officials Institute’ will be held at four locations across Idaho.