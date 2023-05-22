DALLAS (AP) — Among the eight people killed when a gunman opened fire at a Texas shopping mall earlier this month were Kyu and Cindy Cho and their 3-year-old son, James. Their family’s only survivor that day was their 6-year-old son. He was wounded. Those who knew Kyu and Cindy Cho say the two complemented each other perfectly. He had a generous spirt and a joyous belly laugh. She was quieter, sweet and kind. They were strong in their faith and devoted to family and friends. Both grew up in Texas but met in Boston as young adults. They had returned home to start a family near their families.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.