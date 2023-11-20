SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — An appeals court has upheld a judge’s decision to deny bail to a New Mexico man charged with attempted murder in the September shooting of a Native American activist during confrontations about a Spanish conquistador statue. The New Mexico Court of Appeals affirmed on Monday a pretrial detention order against 23-year-old Ryan David Martinez. He has also been charged with assault with a deadly weapon and additional hate-crime and weapons violations. Martinez has pleaded not guilty to the charges in the Sept. 28 shooting at a protest in Española over canceled plans to install a bronze likeness of conquistador Juan de Oñate.

