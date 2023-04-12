IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 575 new COVID-19 cases and 0 new deaths in the last week. State-level case and hospital data are now being updated on the state dashboard on Wednesday excluding holidays.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 524,643.

There are a total of 398,999 confirmed cases and 125,644 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

The state said 116,606 people have received one dose of a two dose series, and 241,193 people have received a bivalent booster dose. 2,778,911 total doses have been administered. 977,843 people are fully vaccinated.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 52 active cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 44,465. Out of those cases, 43,831 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 582 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.

SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.

Eastern Idaho Public Health updates its dashboard weekly each Monday. There are a total of 73 cases in the last seven days and 513 total deaths. You can view more HERE.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Canyon County, Kootenai County, Bonneville County and Twin Falls County,.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 40.2 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 56 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 116,186 cases.

The state said 37 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 19,570, and 2 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 3,239.

44,409 cases received any booster dose, and 2,674 cases received the bivalent (updated) booster dose.

0 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 5,463.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

5 person died in the age group less than 18

24 people died between the ages of 18 and 29

66 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

199 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

429 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

973 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

1,500 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

2,267 people were 80+

94.9% of deaths with known race were White. 0.83% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.37% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.82% American Indian/Alaska Native, 0.31% Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander and 1.78% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 16 deaths is pending.

92.521% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 7.49% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 13 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 130,158

7,435

2,499

828 31,310

1,779

650

475 1,146

75

19

11 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 6,484

18,995

4,480

836

4,160

2,492

3,174

133 879

10,030

2,689

470

1,481

1,457

1,683

49 34

319

68

15

60

61

71

2 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 35,872

2,942

13,829

6,885

709

2,435

1,813

118 12,528

1,496

2,124

2,628

227

588

804

37 307

9

59

70

9

30

28

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 15,556

6,856

640

896

1,440

804

661

360 8,955

4,452

1,027

815

1,139

375

309

180 279

176

35

20

31

19

12

12 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 40,240

8,367

1,797

1,933

2,614 7,308

1,972

638

914

525 678

202

70

46

80 Public Health – Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 8,916

2,643

7,002

1,553

978 1,768

971

757

1,159

438 163

59

58

40

32 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 57,537

2,993

4,963

2,140

653

1,674 13,549

1,300

1,877

485

175

984 738

87

94

56

17

62 TOTAL 398,999 125,644 5,463

