IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 641 new COVID-19 cases and 16 new deaths in the last week. State-level case and hospital data are now being updated on the state dashboard on Wednesday excluding holidays.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 523,460.
There are a total of 398,378 confirmed cases and 125,082 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
The state said 116,2435 people have received one dose of a two dose series, and 239,366 people have received a bivalent booster dose. 2,775,724 total doses have been administered. 977,328 people are fully vaccinated.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 10 new confirmed and probable case of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 44,389. Out of those cases, 43,696 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 580 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.
SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.
Eastern Idaho Public Health updates its dashboard weekly each Monday. There are a total of 51 cases in the last seven days and 510 total deaths. You can view more HERE.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Canyon County, Kootenai County, Twin Falls County and Bonneville County.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 40.1 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 56 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 116,019 cases.
The state said 20 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 19,515, and 2 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 3,236.
44,014 cases received any booster dose, and 2,491 cases received the bivalent (updated) booster dose.
16 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 5,458.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 5 person died in the age group less than 18
- 24 people died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 66 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 199 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 428 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 973 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 1,497 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 2,266 people were 80+
94.89% of deaths with known race were White. 0.83% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.37% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.82% American Indian/Alaska Native, 0.31% Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander and 1.78% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 20 deaths is pending.
92.52% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 7.48% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 17 deaths is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|129,946
7,417
2,499
828
|31,072
1,766
649
473
|1,145
75
19
11
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|6,472
18,975
4,475
836
4,154
2,490
3,170
133
|876
9,962
2,682
470
1,479
1,455
1,680
49
|34
319
68
15
59
61
71
2
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|35,785
2,941
13,821
6,878
709
2,419
1,810
118
|12,489
1,496
2,121
2,625
227
573
804
37
|305
9
59
70
9
30
28
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|15,514
6,838
640
894
1,440
802
658
361
|8,946
4,451
1,027
815
1,139
375
309
180
|277
176
35
20
31
19
12
12
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|40,159
8,353
1,795
1,917
2,605
|7,273
1,964
635
912
521
|677
202
70
46
80
|Public Health – Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|8,900
2,640
6,990
1,551
978
|1,758
970
755
1,150
438
|163
59
58
40
32
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|57,491
2,989
4,961
2,135
650
1,674
|13,487
1,289
1,875
485
175
983
|740
87
94
56
17
62
|TOTAL
|398,378
|125,082
|5,458
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state’s data here.