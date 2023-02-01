IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 704 new COVID-19 cases and 16 new deaths in the last week. State-level case and hospital data are now being updated on the state dashboard on Wednesday excluding holidays.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 515,706.

There are a total of 394,170 confirmed cases and 121,536 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

The state said 115,167 people have received one dose of a two dose series, and 474,265 people have received an additional or booster dose. 2,761,944 total doses have been administered. 974,824 people are fully vaccinated.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 5 new confirmed and probable case of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 43,739. Out of those cases, 43,126 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 573 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.

SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.

Eastern Idaho Public Health updates its dashboard weekly each Monday. There are a total of 60 cases in the last seven days and 502 total deaths. You can view more HERE.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Canyon County, Kootenai County, Payette County and Twin Falls County.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 40.0 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 56 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 114,904 cases.

The state said 62 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 19,163, and 5 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 3,193.

42,061 cases received any booster dose, and 1,305 cases received the bivalent (updated) booster dose.

16 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 5,373.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

4 person died in the age group less than 18

24 people died between the ages of 18 and 29

66 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

197 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

428 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

963 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

1,473 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

2,218 people were 80+

94.801% of deaths with known race were White. 0.84% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.37% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.85% American Indian/Alaska Native, 0.32% Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander and 1.81% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 13 deaths is pending.

92.45% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 7.55% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 10 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 128,953

7,282

2,489

818 29,853

1,657

605

461 1,132

73

17

11 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 6,339

18,758

4,409

822

4,101

2,447

3,107

130 845

9,675

2,636

466

1,447

1,444

1,647

49 33

312

68

15

57

61

71

2 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 35,195

2,929

13,715

6,795

702

2,402

1,726

117 12,231

1,489

2,067

2,587

227

567

775

37 301

9

56

69

9

30

28

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 15,262

6,664

640

879

1,426

787

643

357 8,862

4,421

1,026

796

1,129

361

307

179 272

174

35

20

31

19

12

12 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 39,709

8,269

1,781

1,829

2,593 7,138

1,928

623

872

516 663

199

69

44

80 Public Health – Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 8,809

2,598

6,917

1,524

944 1,702

964

742

1,147

432 161

58

56

39

32 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 57,063

2,962

4,884

2,118

646

1,664 12,850

1,266

1,757

464

161

951 730

86

92

55

16

59 TOTAL 394,170 121,536 5,373

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state’s data here.

