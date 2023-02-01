IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 704 new COVID-19 cases and 16 new deaths in the last week. State-level case and hospital data are now being updated on the state dashboard on Wednesday excluding holidays.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 515,706.
There are a total of 394,170 confirmed cases and 121,536 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
The state said 115,167 people have received one dose of a two dose series, and 474,265 people have received an additional or booster dose. 2,761,944 total doses have been administered. 974,824 people are fully vaccinated.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 5 new confirmed and probable case of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 43,739. Out of those cases, 43,126 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 573 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.
SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.
Eastern Idaho Public Health updates its dashboard weekly each Monday. There are a total of 60 cases in the last seven days and 502 total deaths. You can view more HERE.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Canyon County, Kootenai County, Payette County and Twin Falls County.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 40.0 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 56 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 114,904 cases.
The state said 62 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 19,163, and 5 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 3,193.
42,061 cases received any booster dose, and 1,305 cases received the bivalent (updated) booster dose.
16 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 5,373.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 4 person died in the age group less than 18
- 24 people died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 66 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 197 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 428 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 963 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 1,473 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 2,218 people were 80+
94.801% of deaths with known race were White. 0.84% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.37% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.85% American Indian/Alaska Native, 0.32% Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander and 1.81% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 13 deaths is pending.
92.45% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 7.55% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 10 deaths is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|128,953
7,282
2,489
818
|29,853
1,657
605
461
|1,132
73
17
11
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|6,339
18,758
4,409
822
4,101
2,447
3,107
130
|845
9,675
2,636
466
1,447
1,444
1,647
49
|33
312
68
15
57
61
71
2
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|35,195
2,929
13,715
6,795
702
2,402
1,726
117
|12,231
1,489
2,067
2,587
227
567
775
37
|301
9
56
69
9
30
28
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|15,262
6,664
640
879
1,426
787
643
357
|8,862
4,421
1,026
796
1,129
361
307
179
|272
174
35
20
31
19
12
12
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|39,709
8,269
1,781
1,829
2,593
|7,138
1,928
623
872
516
|663
199
69
44
80
|Public Health – Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|8,809
2,598
6,917
1,524
944
|1,702
964
742
1,147
432
|161
58
56
39
32
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|57,063
2,962
4,884
2,118
646
1,664
|12,850
1,266
1,757
464
161
951
|730
86
92
55
16
59
|TOTAL
|394,170
|121,536
|5,373
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state’s data here.
You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.