IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 891 new COVID-19 cases and 4 new deaths in the last week. State-level case and hospital data are now being updated on the state dashboard on Wednesday excluding holidays.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 518,431.

There are a total of 395,555 confirmed cases and 122,876 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

The state said 115,799 people have received one dose of a two dose series, and 475,588 people have received an additional or booster dose. 2,769,469 total doses have been administered. 975,885 people are fully vaccinated.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 51 new confirmed and probable case of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 43,935. Out of those cases, 43,241 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 574 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.

SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.

Eastern Idaho Public Health updates its dashboard weekly each Monday. There are a total of 82 cases in the last seven days and 505 total deaths. You can view more HERE.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Kootenai County, Bonneville County, Twin Falls County and Madison County.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 40.1 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 56 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 115,302 cases.

The state said 31 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 19,347, and 1 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 3,218.

42,786 cases received any booster dose, and 1,730 cases received the bivalent (updated) booster dose.

4 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 5,393.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

4 person died in the age group less than 18

24 people died between the ages of 18 and 29

66 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

199 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

428 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

966 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

1,478 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

2,228 people were 80+

94.83% of deaths with known race were White. 0.84% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.37% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.84% American Indian/Alaska Native, 0.32% Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander and 1.8% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 14 deaths is pending.

92.46% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 7.54% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 11 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 129,339

7,306

2,496

823 30,360

1,689

644

469 1,137

73

17

11 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 6,400

18,813

4,434

826

4,111

2,466

3,124

131 852

9,725

2,652

468

1,468

1,447

1,657

49 33

312

68

15

57

61

71

2 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 35,291

2,934

13,734

6,814

705

2,407

1,734

117 12,310

1,493

2,092

2,603

227

571

795

37 302

9

58

69

9

30

28

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 15,331

6,706

640

883

1,434

790

650

357 8,898

4,429

1,027

806

1,135

362

308

179 272

174

35

20

31

19

12

12 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 39,886

8,295

1,785

1,831

2,598 7,216

1,942

626

909

519 666

199

69

45

80 Public Health – Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 8,848

2,614

6,934

1,527

960 1,722

969

746

1,148

437 161

59

56

40

32 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 57,227

2,975

4,919

2,126

647

1,666 13,053

1,274

1,794

472

167

952 735

86

92

56

16

59 TOTAL 395,555 122,876 5,393

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state’s data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.





