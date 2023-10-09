BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – US Senator Mike Crapo of Idaho is responding to the violence happening in the Middle East.

The fighting began over the weekend between Israel and the terror group Hamas.

More than 1,500 people have been killed, including at least 11 Americans.

Senator Crapo said on X, “The Hamas attacks on innocent civilians commands a forceful response. The United States stands firmly with our ally Israel and its right to defend itself against terrorists and those seeking to cause harm to the innocent.”