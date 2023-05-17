BINGHAM COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho State Police is investigating a crash that occurred at approximately 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday on Interstate 15 near milepost 102 in Bingham County.

A 53-year-old Rexburg man was driving northbound in a 2006 Dodge Durango. He drove off the right shoulder at a high rate of speed before the vehicle overturned several times.

The driver was transported by air ambulance to a nearby hospital.

Northbound traffic on Interstate 15 was blocked for approximately two and a half hours to allow emergency responders to assist those involved.